Instagram is working on a new feature that will let you edit your profile grid

Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users rearrange posts in their profile grid. The feature is currently in development, but prolific app reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has managed to enable it ahead of the rollout to give us a glimpse of what the feature would look like upon release.

In a recent tweet, Paluzzi shared two screenshots showcasing the new feature. The first screenshot shows the Profile information section of the Edit profile page which shows a new Edit Grid setting. Tapping on it opens a new window that shows your profile grid, as shown in the second screenshot. On this page, users will be able to drag and drop posts to reorder them and change the layout of their profile grid. Tapping on the Done button in the top right corner of the page will save the edited grid layout.

#Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjmkJD4je2 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 10, 2022

At the moment, Instagram has not shared any details about this feature. But we expect the company to reveal more information when the feature is ready for primetime. It’s worth noting that since the feature is in its early stages of development, it might be a while before it rolls out to beta testers. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as that happens.

Along with the new profile grid edit feature, Instagram is also working on bringing back the chronological feed. The company recently confirmed that it will reintroduce the chronological feed sometime this year, around six years after it was replaced by the current algorithmically sorted feed. For more information about this upcoming change, check out our previous coverage by following the link above.