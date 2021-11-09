Instagram might soon take on Patreon with a feature that lets users subscribe to creators

Meta-owned Instagram has been exploring new ways for creators to make money. Last May, the company mentioned that it’s open to trying creator subscriptions that give exclusive content access to paying fans. Twitter has already introduced a similar concept — Super Follows — on iOS. Now it seems like Instagram could be one of the next services to follow suit.

According to TechCrunch, the Apple App Store listing of the Instagram app now includes subscriptions in the In-App Purchases (IAP) section. These new items, which were discovered by Sensor Tower and Apptopia, include plans ranging from $0.99 to $4.99. This suggests that Instagram might introduce different pricing options, depending on the creator and their content.

Back in May, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri stated that:

There’s different ways to facilitate a financial relationship between a fan and a creator. Being able to subscribe to some differentiated or unique or exclusive content actually feels more additive as a fan than seeing an ad.

Mosseri also added regarding potentially better support NFTs on Instagram:

For NFT artists, Instagram is often the platform of choice to showcase their work. I love the idea of us doing more in that space.

The new IAP listings hint that a creator subscription feature could launch soon. Instagram hasn’t commented or announced anything yet, but we can expect the feature will be tested with limited profiles at first — if it actually launches. Instagram is known for beta testing new changes in limited regions or groups of users, so this shouldn’t be any different.

Last August, Alessandro Paluzzi discovered that Instagram was working on Fan Clubs, which allow fans to view exclusive stories and display membership badges.

#Instagram keeps working on the exclusive stories for fan clubs 👀 Here’s the section where you can manage your fan club name, subscribers and settings. pic.twitter.com/1FJDRRQmVg — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 12, 2021

What the final feature will look like and when it launches is yet to be seen.

Would you pay a monthly subscription to support a favorite Instagram creator of yours? Let us know in the comments section below.