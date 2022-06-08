Instagram now lets you pin your favorite posts and Reels

Instagram has just announced grid pinning, a new feature that allows users to highlight their favorite posts at the top of the profile feed. Instagram started testing grid pinning in April, and it’s now finally rolling out to all users.

Instagram has long allowed users to pin their favorite Stories to the top of the profile grid. However, it wasn’t possible to do the same with posts or Reels. That’s changing today with the new grid pinning option rolling out to everyone. Users can now pin up to three photos or Reels to their photo grid.

You like it? You pin it 📌 You can now choose up to three posts or Reels to pin to the top of your profile. pic.twitter.com/9waQkueckG — Instagram (@instagram) June 7, 2022

To pin a photo or Reel, tap on the three-dot button that appears above the post and select “pin to your profile.” It’s a neat way to highlight your favorite posts, which may have been buried deep down in your profile feed. Creators who tend to post quite frequently will also find it quite useful.

“Your profile is your place, so we’re looking for more ways to give you control over that experience,” said Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

Your pinned posts will occupy the first row with recently uploaded photos and Reels appearing below them. It’s just like how Twitter lets you pin a tweet to your personal feed.

The grid pinning feature comes just a week after Instagram announced a bunch of new features for creators. The company has increased the maximum length for Reels to 90 seconds. In addition, users can now add interactive stickers in Reels and import their own audio from the gallery.

The new grid pinning feature will be rolling out to everyone on Android and iOS in the coming days.

What do you think about Instagram’s new grid pinning option? Let us know in the comments below?