Instagram is updating some of its older safety tools and introducing some new ones that are meant to protect creators and users.

Instagram has evolved from a photo sharing service to something much more. While it has added a lot of features over the years, the social aspect of the app has become much more involved, offering users numerous ways to communicate with an audience. Thankfully, the app has also implemented lots of safeguards for its users, and with its latest update, it attempts to fortify some old features and also introduce new ones.

Last year, Instagram introduced a feature that allowed users to not only block a user, but also block any new accounts that the person might create. Now, with the new update, users will also have the option to block existing accounts a person might have created in the past. This is a great feature that should block those that are trying to circumvent the system.

The company will also double down on Hidden Words, a feature that debuted last year that automatically filters out harmful content from a creators comment section. The feature has been quite successful, filtering up to 40 percent of negative comments. Now, the new update will automatically enable this feature, so that more creators can experience the impact directly. Of course, creators will still have the option to choose if they want to enable or disable Hidden Words.

In addition to enabling it automatically, Instagram is expanding Hidden Words capabilities, offering support for Farsi, Turkish, Russian, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil. The feature will also now check for offensive words, even if they are misspelled, and will even expand to protect creators in Story replies. Furthermore, in the United States, Instagram will begin adding new terms to the service that will screen for spam and scam messages.

It will also introduce more "nudges" to its platform, giving users more notifications about keeping the platform a respectful space. The nudges will also expand to direct messages, advising users to think before they send a message to a creator. Furthermore, the notifications will be expanded to new languages, and will now encompass Arabic, English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Chinese. If interested, download the app, and take a look, as things have changed for the better.

Source: Instagram