[Update] It’s not just you: Instagram is down right now

Update (4/8/21 @ 6:10 PM ET): The services appear to be slowly coming back online after a brief outage.

Instagram is down as of this writing on Thursday afternoon. Facebook, which owns Instagram, is also experience an outage, as is Messenger. All three services seem to have gone down around 5:30PM ET, with no word on what’s causing the problem.

This is actually the second time in less than a month that Facebook and owned properties have experienced a major outrage. For now, WhatsApp is apparently still active, but we’ll keep a close eye on its status.

As you might have guessed, the topic is already trending on Twitter, and Down Detector indicates the services are struggling right now. It’s not a good look for the company considering information for half a billion people was just dumped online for free from an earlier Facebook hack.