Instagram is internally testing “Gifts,” a new monetization tool for its creators

Sometimes, you just want to give your favorite creator a little more than just a view or a like, and some platforms have created a way for you to do that through a tip or donate system. While there were early reports about Instagram working on such a feature, Meta has now officially confirmed that it is working on such a project.

According to a Meta spokesperson, the company is now currently testing a feature called “Gifts.” Although Gifts looks to be in the works, the prototype feature is currently only being tested internally. The feature was first spotted by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi back in July. The developer found a toggle under a menu called “Content Appreciation” on Instagram, with the feature at the time being described as a way for fans to send a token of appreciation to a creator. A month later, Paluzzi would report that the feature had been further developed, being renamed “Gifts.”

#Instagram is working on a new monetization tool: Content appreciation 👀 ℹ️ Enable your fans to send a token of their appreciation to you: stars, charms or mega-likes. pic.twitter.com/M3cg6XXDd2 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 21, 2022

At this point in time, there aren’t many details about the feature. But looking at other platforms with tipping or gifting options, it really isn’t hard to imagine how it will work. Currently, Instagram’s biggest rival, TikTok, has a similar feature called, Gifts. TikTok allows viewers to send a gift when a video appears on the For You page, or a Gift can also be sent during a live broadcast. There are options between Classic and Premium gifts, and also messages can be attached as well. Like Instagram, TikTok has been hard at work, trying to bolster its creators, even offering ad revenue to select creators.

Again, while there aren’t many details about the Instagram Gifts feature, if something similar comes to fruition, it would be a nice way for Instagram content creators to earn more money. Since July, Meta has pushed various ways for its creators to earn more. It has made Badges available, along with Bonuses, streaming ads, and more. Ultimately, Instagram has tough competition, so it will be interesting to see what it can come up with to retain its audience and its creators.

Source: Business Insider, Alessandro Paluzzi (Twitter)