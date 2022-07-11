You can now stream on Instagram from your desktop

Today, Instagram introduced a new tool that will let creators stream on the platform through a desktop. With the new Instagram Live Producer, creators will be able to live stream using software like OBS or Streamlabs.

Until now, creators could only start an Instagram Live from their smartphones. However, with Instagram Live Producer, streaming on Instagram will work as on other livestreaming platforms, like Twitch and YouTube. The new functionality will allow creators to use additional cameras and external microphones for their live stream and even let them add custom graphics, title and end cards, etc., to the stream.

In a blog post, Instagram has highlighted the recommended audio and video format requirements for streaming on the platform using the new Live Producer tool. The company has also provided step-by-step instructions for setting up your first live stream. Check out the section below for the recommended tech requirements.

Video format 9×16 aspect ratio (recommended but not required) 720p @ 30fps (note: 30fps is recommended, but Live Producer can also support 60 fps if desired. When using 60 fps, the Live Producer preview screen will still display 30 fps. This is normal and we are currently investigating how to correct this.) Resolution: 720 x 1280 Video bitrate range: 2,250-6,000 Kbps Alternatives (supported but not recommended): 480p @ 30fps, 360p

Audio format (the settings provided below are the default for most streaming platforms, including OBS) Sample rate: 44.1 kHz Channel layout: Stereo Bit rate: up to 256 Kbps

To use Instagram Live Producer, click on the “Add post” button on Instagram.com and select “Live” from the dropdown menu. On the “Go live” screen, enter a title for your stream, select your audience, and click “Next.” On the following page, you’ll see your unique URL and stream key. Enter the stream key in the streaming software of your choice, and you’re good to go. For further instructions and directions to save your live stream VOD, check out the official announcement post by following the link below.

The new Instagram Live Producer tool comes just weeks after Instagram rolled out new features to verify its users’ age.

Source: Instagram