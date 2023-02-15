Instagram is going back to its roots, putting content first in an attempt to hold on to its existing users and at the same time, attract new ones. We've seen the company make numerous changes over the past year, like removing the shopping tab from the home screen, and now, the company is doing away with its live shopping service. In an announcement on its help center support page, the company shared that live shopping would be discontinued starting on March 16, 2023. After this point, users will no longer be able to tag products in live streams.

As for why this change, the company stated that this will "help us focus on products and features that provide the most value to our users." Users will now have to rely on other areas of the platform to sell products, like tagging products in Reels. Furthermore, Instagram is not making any changes to shops, which will still be available on the platform. It's unclear just how many this new change will affect, but there's always the possibility that it wasn't that popular to begin with.

Of course, users will still have plenty of others options at their disposal when it comes to selling goods, with one of the most recent allowing shoppers to slide into DMs to make purchases. In addition to changes in commerce, Instagram has given users more control over how the app behaves, which should enable more separation from the app when needed. It's also introduced tools to help make account recovery easier if there's ever an incident, and has even tried to streamline the settings of the app by providing a one-stop-shop for Meta's most popular social products.

While there are a lot of choices when it comes to sharing photos and videos, Instagram is still recognized as one of the top options around the world thanks to its ease of use, features, and accessibility. So, if you haven't already, give it a try.

Source: Instagram

Via: Engadget