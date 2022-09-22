Instagram’s upcoming ‘Nudity protection’ feature will automatically cover objectionable photos in chats

Instagram is testing a new feature that will automatically cover up unsolicited nudes in your DMs. The feature, aptly named Nudity protection, is currently in development, but it should roll out to users in the coming weeks.

First spotted by app developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram’s Nudity protection feature will use on-device technology to cover up “photos that may contain nudity in chats.” A screenshot of the in-development feature confirms that Instagram will not have access to the photos. Furthermore, the screenshot reveals that objectionable images will remain covered unless the user chooses to view them.

#Instagram is working on nudity protection for chats 👀 ℹ️ Technology on your device covers photos that may contain nudity in chats. Instagram CAN’T access photos. pic.twitter.com/iA4wO89DFd — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 19, 2022

In a statement to The Verge, Instagram’s parent Meta has confirmed the feature’s existence and revealed that it is in the early stages of development. The company has also stated that it will be an opt-in feature, and Instagram won’t enable it by default on rollout.

To address privacy concerns arising from Instagram’s ability to analyze photos in your DMs, Meta spokesperson Liz Fernandez said, “We’re working closely with experts to ensure these new features preserve people’s privacy, while giving them control over the messages they receive.” The company reiterated that the feature wouldn’t allow Instagram or Meta to view the actual messages or share them with third parties.

Currently, we don’t have any further information about Instagram’s Nudity protection feature. Meta plans to share additional details in the next few weeks as the feature goes into testing.

Speaking of new Instagram features in testing, the social media platform is also working on a new monetization tool for its creators called ‘Gifts.’ It will let users send two types of gifts to creators, along with a personalized message.

Via: The Verge