Instagram rolls out new parental supervision controls in the US

In December, Instagram announced new parental controls to help parents and guardians control how much time their teens spend on Instagram. At the time, the company said the new tools would be made available in March 2022. As promised, the company has launched its new supervision tools.

In a blog post on Monday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the rollout of new supervision tools for Instagram. The tools are launching first in the US, and they will allow parents to view how much time their teens spend on the platform, set time limits, keep track of accounts followed by their teens and the accounts that follow their teens, and more.

View how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits.

Be notified when their teen shares they’ve reported someone.

View and receive updates on what accounts their teens follow and the accounts that follow their teens.

“Today, we’re making these supervision tools available in our new Family Center. We worked closely with experts, parents, guardians, and teens to develop Family Center, a new place for parents to oversee their teens’ accounts within Meta technologies, set up and use supervision tools, and access resources on how to communicate with their teens about internet use,” said Mosseri in a blog post.

At the time being, supervision needs to be initiated by teens. Instagram says it will give parents an option to activate supervision from their end sometime in June. However, teens will still need to approve the supervision request sent by their parents.

Instagram says it plans to add even more parental features in the coming months. One of them will allow parents to set the hours during which their teen can access Instagram.

Parents can set up supervision controls from a new website called Family Center. The website will also include a new education hub that gives parents access to articles, videos, and tips on topics like how to talk to teens about social media.

Instagram’s parental controls are available in the US starting today, with plans for a global rollout in the coming months.

