Instagram might finally bring key functionality to the desktop

Instagram has always been a mobile-first service, dating back to its release in 2010. Since then, it has allowed users to peruse their feed on the desktop, but functionality has always been limited. A new report suggests that could change.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi, who is a developer and app analyst, Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the website on desktop. In a series of images shared on Twitter, Paluzzi reveals a new plus button in the navigation bar up top — just like you’d find in the mobile app.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website 👀 pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

Once you click on the button, Instagram will ask users to upload the photo they want to post. Users will then have the opportunity to choose the aspect ratio of their image — square (1:1), portrait (4:5), and landscape (16:9). The next screen will let users pick a filter, followed by a screen where they can enter a caption, tag people, add location information, and more.

It’s the kind of functionality you’d expect from the service, but has sorely been missing from the desktop experience. It’s unclear how many people visit the Instagram website from their computer, but this new leak suggests it’s enough to warrant bringing new features to the web. Personally, I’d love the ability to share images from my computer, rather than always doing everything from my phone.

Paluzzi warns that the feature is currently being tested internally, with no word on when (or if) it’ll be available more widely. It’s also unclear if users will be able to upload Stories, Reels, or IGTV content. My guess is no, but adding the ability to post from desktop is a good first step toward making Instagram more accessible.

Twitter supports uploading high-resolution images from the web, so why not Instagram? Now, if only Instagram would bring back the chronological feed.