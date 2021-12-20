Instagram will now finally show previews of your posts on Twitter

Instagram is undoubtedly one of the most popular social media apps at the moment. It’s a great way to share pictures from your everyday life with your friends and followers, be it in the form of posts or stories. On of the biggest caveats with Instagram, though, is the absence of a preview when you share your posts from the app onto other social media sites. Finally, after years of users complaining, Instagram has decided to show previews of your posts when you share them on other social media platforms like Twitter.

The Meta-owned company announced in a blog post that they’re improving the way in which content uploaded to the platform is displayed outside of Instagram. Until now, if you shared an Instagram post on your Twitter profile, the only thing visible in the tweet would be a portion of your caption along with a link to the post on Instagram. However, with the new update, a preview of the post itself will be shown in the tweet along with the link that takes the viewer to the post on Instagram.

However, previews will only be shown when posts from public accounts are shared. So, if you have a private account on Instagram, a viewer will still have to click on the link and follow you before they can see your post. Instagram also says that the previews will work for all kinds of feed posts like photos, videos, carousels, and reels. Stories, however, will not show previews.

Apart from showing previews on other social media platforms like Twitter, you can now embed your Instagram profile on a website to show a preview of the content you post on the platform. Again, this is currently only valid for public profiles. The new features will initially be made available in the US and will be expanded to other countries in the near future.

If you want to embed your profile on a website, you can head over to your Instagram profile and go to Settings>Embed>Copy Embed Code. Then, paste this code onto your website.