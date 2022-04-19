Instagram expands product tagging feature to everyone in the US

Instagram is expanding product tagging to all users in the US. Up until now, only select brands and celebrities could tag products in a post. But now, anyone with a public account can tag their favorite products in their feed posts.

Instagram says the product tagging feature will allow users to support their favorite small businesses and make it easier for people to discover new products. Users won’t get a cut of commission when someone buys a product through their link, though this could change in the future. Instagram previously tested features like affiliate shops and partnerships inbox to help creators make money off the platform.

“Now we’re giving access to everyone to inspire those closest to them by enabling product tagging in posts. From supporting brands you love to helping your friends and family discover new products they may like, sharing products on Instagram just got easier,” wrote Instagram’s Liz Kim in a blog post.

For now, product tagging only works in feed posts. But Instagram says it’s working on bringing something similar for Stories. Tagging a product in your post is a very straightforward process. It works the same as tagging people. You’ll have to tag the brand first and select the “Products” option from the bottom. Then tap on the product in the photo and search for the product using descriptors. Once you find the product, you can specify a style or color and then tap on it to add the tag. You can add multiple products in a post. Once you publish the post, other people can tap your product tag to reveal pricing and other details and can buy the product right from within Instagram.

At the time being, the product tagging feature is limited to the US. Instagram hasn’t shared a timeline about the subsequent global expansion of the feature.

Source: Instagram