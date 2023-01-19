Instagram has evolved its platform over the past year, putting more focus on its creators and also ehnancing the safety of its users through a variety of different tools. Now, the platform is introducing a new Quiet Mode that will let users better manage time spent with the app, along with new ways to filter content, to make the browsing experience even better.

When Quiet Mode is enabled, users will no longer see notifications from the app, allowing users to enjoy life outside of the app in peace. Furthermore, when Quiet Mode is activated, users will be able to a new status icon for the user. In addition, when Quiet Mode is enabled, the app will automatically issue reponses to incoming direct messages, letting users know that the person they are trying to reach is away from the app and won't see their notifications until the return.

What's great is that when a user returns from Quiet Mode, they will get a new notification showing them what they missed. Although Instagram's new Quiet Mode is aimed at teenagers, it can be used by anyone to create more personal space when time away from the app is necessary.

Back in summer, we first reported that Instagram was looking at new ways to filter content on the app. Today, the company introduced new content filtering options, giving users more power over what they see. Users will now be able to hide content in the Explore hub, which the app will attempt to hide in the other areas of the app as well.

Users will also be able to use keywords, emojis, or hashtags to filter out content from their recommended posts. Finally, the app will now have Supervision Tools that can be accessed by parental figures, giving adults more control of their child's experience on Instagram. We're still in the first month of the new year and already Instagram is bringing valuable tools to its users. It will be interesting to see how the platform evolves over the next year.

Source: Instagram