Instagram may soon let you create longer Reels

If you think Instagram’s 60-sec time cap on Reels is a bit limiting, you would be glad to know that the company is reportedly planning to increase the video length for its TikTok rival.

According to the frequent Instagram tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is exploring the possibility of creating longer Reels. Right now Instagram users can create Reels that are up to 60 seconds long. But in the near future users may be able to shoot 90-second or one and a half minute long Reels.

#Instagram is working on the possibility of creating #Reels lasting 90 seconds 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0KgJzQ90O — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 1, 2022

The screenshot shared by the tipster shows there’ll be a toggle within the Reels video shooting mode that will quickly allow users to set the video limit to 90 seconds.

Note that the 90-sec option hasn’t rolled out to users yet nor Instagram has officially confirmed any plans to extend the Reels video length.

Instagram Reels originally launched with a 15-sec time cap, which was doubled to 30 seconds. This length was doubled once again in July last year, allowing users to create minute-long Reels.

Should Instagram increase the video length limit for Reels, it wouldn’t come as surprise. Instagram’s archrival TikTok already allows users to shoot much longer videos. The service increased the limit from 60 seconds to three minutes back in July last year.

We don’t know when Instagram plans to increase the video length for Reels. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know if we learn any new details.

Reels has gained a lot of traction since its launch in 2020. The service has especially become quite popular in India, where the ban on TikTok allowed it to quickly emerge as the perfect alternative.

Instagram recently added support for “Avatars” to compete with Snap’s Bitmoji feature. The feature, which allows users to share their 3D Avataras in Stories and DMs, is currently available in the US, Canada, and Mexico.