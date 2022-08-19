Instagram Reels for iOS is currently broken, but a fix is coming

Instagram Reels currently has a little problem; you might have noticed it if you are an iOS user. It was recently reported that the audio from the clip would disappear when downloading an edited clip on an iPhone. Unfortunately, this caused a bit of an issue for those that like to edit and export their creations to other platforms. Fortunately, it looks like the company is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

While this might seem minor, online short-form content creators have long complained about TikTok’s editing software, finding Instagram’s software to be superior. Because of this, some creators would hop into Instagram, create and edit a video, then export it for use on TikTok. Unfortunately, the current bug makes it more challenging to do this as sound is being stripped from the clip when exported. For the moment, there is no workaround. Luckily, Android users can continue to use the app as usual, as the reported issue does not affect that version.

Seine Kim, a spokesperson from Meta stated:

“Due to a bug, the Reels download feature is not working as intended for iOS users and in some cases, audio is missing in downloads — we’re working to fix the issue as soon as possible.”

The bug comes at a bad time, as Instagram has had a bad couple of weeks. To combat TikTok, the company recently implemented changes to its feed, adopting a full-screen look for photos and videos. This caused some outrage in the Instagram community, prompting the company to reverse course on the change. TikTok has dominated short-form video for the past few years, forcing the competition to adapt and take action.

Instagram has an algorithm that will recognize TikTok watermarked videos so that it does not promote them, and YouTube will begin watermarking its Shorts to promote its platform further. With the short-form video landscape changing, it will be interesting to see how much companies change going forward.

