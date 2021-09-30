You can now view Instagram Reels on the Facebook app in the US

Instagram introduced its short videos platform — Reels — to compete with rivals like TikTok and YouTube Shorts last year. Since then, the feature has gained immense popularity in several regions, but it still lags behind TikTok in the US. Instagram has introduced several new features to Reels to attract more users, like the ability to shop while viewing a Reel, over the last few months. Now, Instagram is integrating Reels within the Facebook app in the US to boost adoption further.

Facebook initially tested the integration with some creators in India earlier this year, and it’s now rolling out in the US (via AndroidCentral). Since Instagram is a part of Facebook, it makes sense for the company to integrate some aspects of both apps with one another. Instagram DMs were already integrated with Facebook Messenger earlier, and now, Reels from Instagram can be viewed directly on the Facebook app. Not only can you view other’s Reels on the Facebook app, but you can also create content and upload it directly via Facebook.

This seems like an excellent move for creators since it will help them reach a larger audience via Facebook. The Reels will be displayed in a dedicated section on the News Feed and will also be available in Groups. Facebook is also reportedly suggesting relevant Reels to users to help smaller creators reach a larger audience. The ability to reach a larger audience by introducing Reels on Facebook will enable more monetization options for creators. Reels on Facebook are available on both Android and iOS in the US, and Facebook plans to roll out the integration to more countries coming soon.

Facebook is also putting in additional effort to promote the feature and lure creators to make Reels. It has introduced a new Reels Play program that will provide incentives to creators based on the engagement and views they receive on their content. Facebook has promised to invest over $1 billion towards getting more creators onboard to produce Reels, and this is a part of that initiative.

What do you think about this move from Facebook? It seems like the day isn’t far when we’ll see Reels being integrated into WhatsApp too.