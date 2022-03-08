Instagram puts its standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to rest

After pulling the plug on the standalone IGTV app earlier this month, Instagram has now removed the Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Although Instagram hasn’t made a formal announcement about the removals, reports suggest that the company pulled all three apps from app stores simultaneously.

According to data from Apptopia (via TechCrunch), Instagram removed the Hyperlapse and Boomerang apps from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on March 1, 2022. The Boomerang app had over 301 million downloads at the time of removal, while the Hyperlapse app had over 23 million downloads. The data further indicates that the Boomerang app was still averaging 26,000 downloads per day before being removed.

In a blog post confirming the removal of the IGTV app, Instagram said that the idea behind removing the standalone app was to make “it easier for people to have all of these features and abilities in the main app.” Since the main Instagram app already offers all the features from the Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps, the platform’s decision to shut these apps down makes sense.

It’s worth noting that Instagram’s standalone Layout app, which lets users organize photos into collages, is still available on the Play Store. Instagram has confirmed that it doesn’t plan on removing the app anytime soon. Talking about the recent removal, an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch, “We’ve removed support for the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to better focus our efforts on the main app. We’ll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram.”

Via: TechCrunch