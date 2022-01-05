Instagram will once again let you sort your feed by what’s new

Last month, Instagram announced that it would be bringing back the chronological feed in 2022. The wait is finally over — to some users at least. The company is now partially rolling out a new feature that allows people to choose what is shown in their feeds. This allows affected users to sort posts by new or even hide posts from non-favorite accounts. The announcement was made by Adam Mosseri — Instagram’s head — on Twitter.

Testing Feed Changes 👀 We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– Home

– Favorites

– Following We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

As Adam mentions, users will have three sorting options to choose from — Home, Favorites, and Following. Home is the current, AI-based sorting. It’s the default option that surfaces posts that the algorithm believes you’ll like. Mosseri also mentions that this setting will be surfacing more posts from accounts you don’t follow.

The Favorites setting — as its name suggests — only shows posts from accounts you’ve starred. This allows you to filter out the endless posts from people you don’t care about as much — when you have little time to browse through your Instagram feed. And finally, there’s the Following feed which is the legacy one that sorts posts in a chronological order. It will only include content shared by accounts you follow, unlike Home.

Adam mentions that the new sorting feature will be gradually rolling out. If everything goes as planned, all Instagram users should be able to see it by the middle of this year. If it’s available on your app, you will be able to access it through a drop-down menu in the top left corner of the main screen.

Which of the three sorting options will you be using the most? Let us know in the comments section below.