Instagram is testing music support in feed posts

For years, Meta‘s Instagram has allowed users in supported regions to add music to their Stories. With a catalog including millions of songs, users can choose a few seconds of a certain track to attach to their expiring Instagram moments. Music support on Instagram eventually expanded with the release of Reels — TikTok’s carbon copy. The company is now testing this feature in feed posts on a limited regional scale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxanne 🌻 (@ladyroxpop)

For the time being, the feature is being tested with a small percentage of people. Users in India and other unspecified countries have already started receiving it. If you’re part of the server-side rollout, you will find the new music selection menu when preparing a post to share. You will then be able to choose the few seconds of a particular song you want to include. It’s similar to how the feature works across Instagram Stories and Reels.

Instagram allows you to view Reels that have a certain song attached to them. This way you can view the different creations people have posted using the same song. With the expansion of music support to feed posts, users can similarly view other public posts that include a particular track. Additionally, the grid includes a “Use Audio” button, so you can effortlessly create your own post using it.

The company has also been working on other features, including a (seemingly ineffective) human verification program. It’s unclear when and if music support in feed posts will roll out to new regions and a higher percentage of users. As a limited test, the feature may never see the light of day on a global scale.

Has this feature been rolled out to you yet? If so, which region are you based in? Let us know in the comments section below.