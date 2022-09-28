Instagram starts testing a new feature that lets you leave a note for your followers

Instagram has been hard at work testing a host of new features this month. In the last few weeks alone, the image-sharing platform has introduced the ability to share YouTube Music to Instagram Stories and tested a new monetization tool for creators, a repost feature, and an updated UI with no Shop tab. In addition, the platform is working on a ‘Nudity protection’ feature that will automatically cover objectionable photos in chats. While some of these features are yet to reach users, Instagram has now started testing another new feature that lets you add notes in DMs.

Instagram recently started rolling out the feature to some users, and it’s already available on some of our devices running version 254.0.0.19.109 of the app. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the feature appears as a new section underneath the search bar on the chat page. It displays a button to let you add a new note, followed by notes from users you follow.

Tapping on the ‘Your Note’ button opens up a new page that lets you add a new note for your followers. A description at the top of this page states that your followers won’t be notified when you add a note. However, they will be able to see your note for 24 hours and reply with a message. The page also includes a Share with section that lets you share your notes with “Followers you follow back” or “Close friends.”

Once you share a new note, your followers can reply to it by tapping on the note on the main chat page. This opens up a text input box with the note itself, a profile photo, and the user’s Instagram handle. In addition, it will show how long ago the user shared the note.

