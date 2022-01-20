Instagram starts testing new subscription features in the US

In November last year, we learned that Instagram was planning to add a new monetization feature that would allow users to subscribe to their favorite creators. The platform has now started testing three new subscription features in the US in a bid to give creators on the platform a stable source of income. The subscriptions are currently available for a select few creators in the region, but Instagram plans to release them to more creators in the coming months.

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri announced the test in a recent video on Twitter, highlighting the three new ways in which Instagram creators can utilize the new subscription features. As mentioned in the video, subscriptions on Instagram will let creators host live streams and share Stories exclusively with their subscriber base. In addition, subscribers will get a unique badge, which will help creators identify their subscribers on the platform. You can learn more about these features by watching the video in the tweet embedded below.

🎉 Subscriptions 🎉 Subscriptions allow creators to monetize and become closer to their followers through exclusive experiences:

– Subscriber Lives

– Subscriber Stories

– Subscriber Badges We hope to add more creators to this test in the coming months. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/SbFhN2QWMX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 19, 2022

Mosseri has further revealed that the platform plans to expand these features so that the subscriptions are “integrated throughout the entire Instagram experience.” In addition, Instagram believes that creators “should own their relationship with their subscribers.” To that end, the platform is working on ways to allow creators to take their subscriber list and “bring them off of Instagram to other apps and websites built by other companies.”

The new subscription features come just a few days after Instagram started testing vertical stories and cross-posted videos from Facebook. You can learn more about that by checking out our previous coverage.