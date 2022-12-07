Instagram creators can now see whether their content is adhering to community guidelines so that it can be recommended to more users.

Instagram has made a staggering amount of changes this year, with some being good, and others, well, causing outrage. But, for the most part, the platform has become a safer space for all, especially those that are younger, while at the same time expanding features for creators and the audience.

Today, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to explaining some changes that will give creators a clear understanding of how their content works on the platform. Going forward, this feature will show creators whether their content is approved to be shown on the Explore section or whether it's not. For normal Instagram users, this probably doesn't matter, but for influencers and those that are trying to create a following, this is crucial.

Mosseri explained that sometimes, account or posts can become ineligible and therefore, won't have any reach on Instagram. Now, creators can check their Account Status to see whether there posts can be recommended or if they have been blocked from being shown to in places like the Explore tab. Those that have had content block can either erase, edit, or appeal it to the support team to make it eligible.

Of course, content posted must adhere to community guidelines, and content that doesn't will most likely be removed because it violates the terms and conditions of the platform. In order to check whether your content is being suppressed, you can head to Profile, Settings, and then Account. Now this doesn't mean your content won't be seen, it just means that your content won't be recommended on public spaces within the app.

Source: Adam Mosseri (Twitter)

Via: The Verge