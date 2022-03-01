Instagram unplugs its IGTV app as it focuses on simplifying video viewing

We’ve reached a point where the video format has become prominent across social media platforms. Services are coming up with new and creative ways to share videos on their respective apps. They’re even copying each other’s strategies and tools to further heat up the endless competition between online rivals. We’ve probably all seen the TikTok clones implemented in some of our favorite apps. One of the popular apps that has successfully managed to compete with TikTok is Instagram — through Reels. The company launched an IGTV app a few years ago. It revolves around longer videos with lengths that the main app doesn’t support. However, with the short video format gaining more traction, the company is shifting its video focus back to the main app. Instagram has dropped support for the IGTV app on iOS and Android, as it aims to simplify video consumption on its main one.

In a blog post, Instagram announced that it plans to focus on new ways for watching videos on its platform. As the company further invests in Reels, it’ll start encouraging creators to post more quality content by adding new motivators. For starters, the company will allow creators to earn revenue from ads displayed on their Reels. That’s in addition to separate bonuses that Instagram plans to pay.

To push creators to shift their attention to Reels, the Meta-owned company will be shutting down in-stream video ads (previously known as IGTV ads). If you’re actively making money from that, then worry not — Instagram will be compensating eligible creators based on their recent earnings. And lastly, it believes that by having all features bundled in the same app, users will find it easier to use. As a result, it’s dropping support the IGTV app. It’s still unclear, though, when and if it’ll remove the listings from the app stores.

Do you actively use the IGTV app? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Instagram