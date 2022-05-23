Instagram’s brand refresh brings new typeface and “new energy”

It’s hard to believe but it has been 11 years since Instagram first made its way on to the scene. Since that time, a lot has changed. The app has become much more than a place to just share photos. After a radical logo change in 2016, the firm is once again evolving. Today, Instagram announced that it was bringing “new energy” by providing a visual refresh spanning multiple facets of its brand.

Instagram went on to comment that “Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community.” The divisive gradient logo that made its debut in 2016 has been upgraded. The logo now features radiant colors that “make it feel illuminated and alive”. Instagram states that this is update was done in order to “signal moments of discovery”.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Along with its updated logo, the brand also debuted its new typeface. Instagram Sans. The new typeface will be used across its brand and through other media formats such as advertising campaigns. The new typeface was designed “with our heritage in mind and includes multiple global scripts”. The font will also be featured in the app itself, allowing creators to share in Stories and Reels. Instagram Sans isn’t just available in English and is applied to global languages as well. You can see some examples of the font in action in the image above.

Of course, from a usability perspective, this isn’t much of an improvement. But for those that like to see small changes along the way, this will be huge. Of course, Instagram has made some major changes over the course of the month, enhancing DM features, expanding its product tagging feature to those in the US, and adding fundraising in Reels. This is just a small sample of changes occurring recently with many more in the pipeline.

Source: Instagram