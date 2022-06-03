Instagram updates Reels to 90 seconds, adds easy-mode with Templates

Meta intends to take Instagram to the next level, whatever that iteration of the service may look like. But for now, it must do all it can to thwart advances from the likes of TikTok and Snapchat. Today, Instagram announced that it would be offering new features, specifically targeting creators using its Reels feature.

Creators will now have access to an enhanced sound effects library to add more flavor to their Reels. Creators will also be able to import their audio directly into Reels. The feature can be accessed through the “Import Audio” toggle. This will take an existing video clip that is at least five seconds or longer from their camera roll and import the sound from the video into Reels. Of course, others will be free to use the same sounds once uploaded to Reels.

Instagram is on the offensive, once again “borrowing” from its rivals

Previously, Instagram offered support for interactive stickers through its Stories. Now, the feature is coming to Reels. Furthermore, you will be able to make polls, inviting an audience to share what they want to see next or creating a fun environment with interactive quizzes. Of course, the emoji slider sticker will also make its way into Reels, allowing the viewer to rate content using emojis.

Despite TikTok upping the length of its videos to 3 minutes, then to 10 minutes, Instagram is taking a more modest approach, increasing the length of Reels from 60 seconds to 90 seconds. Finally, the most helpful feature of the new update is Templates. This will allow content creators to easily sync clips with music and video. The template will pre-load with placeholders, which the creators can then fill in to create their next masterpiece.

In addition to the Reels update, Instagram has recently ushered in a new era by updating the app with a new typeface and offering support for Amber Alerts.

Source: Instagram