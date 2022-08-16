Instagram updates Reels with “Add Yours” sticker support, attributions, and more

Instagram users are getting a new update. This time the company is focusing its efforts on Reels, introducing new features that could help content creators boost their reach. The update will also bring access to Reels insights, giving users more information about the content that they share and create.

With the new update, Reels users will now gain access to the “Add Yours” sticker. The sticker has been a staple for many popular trends and posts on Instagram but has only been available for Instagram Stories. Now, users can start posting it on Instagram Reels. Furthermore, there will also be an attribution link with Add Yours stickers, that way, if something does go viral, the originator of the trend can receive proper credit. This attribution can also be turned off if the creator wants more privacy.

Instagram users will now be able to crosspost Reels to Facebook. This will require the user to link their account to Facebook. Previously, crossposting photos was possible but not Reels. Creators will also gain new tools to check on Reel insights like reach, average watch time, total view time, and more. These should be welcome additions for those trying to grow an audience. Understanding metrics for each post can be valuable when trying to build a brand on social media.

While these will be welcome changes, Instagram has had a rough few weeks, with the company having to roll back other changes to its platform due to user feedback. Social media platforms have been criticized for changing in response to newcomer TikTok. Instagram is also guilty of this as it tried to change its feed to offer full-screen photos and videos. Unfortunately, users were not happy and voiced their opinions in mass, resulting in Instagram reversing course on its changes. The company does understand where its audience is coming from but has also stated that things will need to change eventually.

Source: Adam Mosseri (Twitter)