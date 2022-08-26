Instagram updates sensitive content filters for teens

A couple months ago, Instagram made changes to its sensitive content filters, changing the existing labels to “More,” “Standard,” and “Less.” This change was meant to make it easier for users to understand, so that they could make better choices. By default Instagram sets its accounts to “Standard” but that’s now going to change for users under the age of 16, as the company has made new revisions.

The company announced that it is rolling out a feature that will automatically set the sensitivity filter for new users under the age of 16 to the most restrictive “Less” setting. The setting will not only apply to the Explore page, but all areas of Instagram like Search, Reels, Suggested accounts, Feed Recommendations, and more. The change will make it harder for teens to run into potentially sensitive content, or accounts that post such content.

Going forward, teens that are currently using the service will be prompted to update their privacy and safety settings. Instagram states that it will ask teens to review settings like: “controlling who can reshare their content, who can message and contact them, what content they can see and how they can manage their time spent on Instagram.” This is a small change that could go a long way.

Instagram has been adding features here and there that focus on the safety of minors. In the beginning of June, it introduced Amber Alerts for the app. The service would out an alert into a user’s feed, with details of a local child in danger. Instagram also implemented a feature that would “nudge” teens, persuading them move on from content that they might be fixated on. Lastly, the company introduced age verification in the United States, requiring those that sign up to the platform to provide a valid form of identification. All of these mentioned are just some of the changes that have been made over the past couple of years.

If sensitive content on Instagram is a concern for you, you can head to the Sensitive Content Control to make adjustments. First, you will go to your Profile, then the Settings menu, navigate to Account, and then Sensitive Content Control. From there you can see the options mentioned above. If you do not see the “More” option, it is because that option is restricted for people under the age of 18. The Sensitive Content Control is just a small set of tools to keep you safe, be sure to check out the other options available in the settings menu.

