Instagram’s new video selfie human verification can be tricked by a Barbie doll

Instagram recently introduced a new feature to combat fake profiles and bots on the platform — video selfies. The feature lets users verify their identity by capturing a short selfie video, which is then authenticated by the company’s algorithms to confirm that you’re a real person. But it seems like Instagram didn’t spend too much time training its face detection algorithm, as it can easily be fooled by a Barbie doll.

In a recent video, Alexander Chalkidis demonstrate (via Soyacincau) how Instagram’s video selfie feature can be easily fooled by scanning the face of a Barbie doll. A separate video showcases Chalkidis performing the same verification using a Ken doll. Interestingly, the verification system doesn’t even take the gender of the user into account while verifying their identity.

It’s worth noting that Instagram first introduced video selfie verification last year. But, at the time, several users reported that they couldn’t verify their identity with the feature, no matter how many times they tried. Instagram then ended up pulling the feature from the app. This week, the social media platform reintroduced the feature with a year’s worth of improvements. But it seems to have made the verification process a bit too lax.

At the moment, Instagram hasn’t shared an official statement on this matter. But we expect the company to share an update soon enough. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.

