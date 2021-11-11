Instagram wants you to “Take a Break”

On social media platforms like Instagram, it’s easy to fall into the trap of doomscrolling. Interesting content keeps popping up on the feed all the time, and unless you’re consciously keeping track of your usage, you often end up spending far more time in the app than you would like to admit. Instagram is well aware of this side effect its service has on users, and it wants to help you “Take a Break.”

Instagram head Adam Mosseri (via The Verge) on Wednesday announced that its team has started testing a new feature called Take a Break, which will encourage users to get off Instagram after they have spent a certain period on the app — 10, 20, or 30 minutes.

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬 We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

Instagram says they worked with third-party experts for advice on what tips to give and how to frame taking a break. If you opt-in, Instagram will show you a prompt encouraging you to “take a moment to reset by closing Instagram.” It will also offer a list of suggestions: “Take a few deep breaths, write down what you’re thinking, listen to your favorite song, do something on your to-do list.”

“Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app. And we want to make sure we provide tools for you to shape Instagram into what works for you,” said Mosseri in a video posted on Twitter.

Instagram says it will initially roll out the “Take a Break” feature to a small section (1-2%) of the userbase. If everything goes smoothly and according to the plan, it will roll it out to everyone in a month or two.