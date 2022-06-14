Instagram will help teens move on from content with a gentle nudge

Instagram will introduce a new feature that will “nudge” teens to move on from a subject that they might be fixated on. The notification will go live in certain countries and it will encourage teens to look at different topics when on the Explore page. The “nudge” will recommend something new but will also exclude topics that are associated with body image or appearance comparisons.

“We designed this new feature because research suggests that nudges can be effective for helping people — especially teens — be more mindful of how they’re using social media in the moment. In a study on the effects of nudges on social media use, 58.2% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that nudges made their social media experience better by helping them become more mindful of their time on-platform. Our own research shows they’re working too: during a one-week testing period, one in five teens who saw our new nudges switched to a different topic.”

Last month, Instagram refreshed its brand by debuting a new logo, along with a new typeface. It also added the ability to fundraise and see Amber Alerts. It is clear that things are moving much faster than they used to, and Instagram is adamant to stay ahead of the pack when it comes to digital wellbeing. In addition to the above, Instagram also launched ‘Take Break’, a feature that will remind its community to take some time off from the platform.

Improvements meant to protect young users of its platform

‘Take Break’ will soon expand to teens watching Reels, again, reminding them to take a break. At the moment, the feature is being tested in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, and more. The feature will roll out to other countries in the summer. Furthermore, Instagram will begin funding young creators who provide wellness education based on criteria provided by a committee of experts that specialize in psychology and digital literacy. These are just some of the ways that Instagram is improving its platform for young users.

Source: Instagram