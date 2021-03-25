Instagram is working on letting you save drafts of your Story

While Snapchat pioneered the concept of stories, Instagram came up with their own version later and actually managed to beat Snapchat at their own game. Nowadays, 500 million people use Instagram Stories every day, and that number is only set to go up. Instagram has added many features to stories, including GIFs, stickers, background music, and much more. But here’s the thing about stories: if you want to make one and publish it at a later time, you actually have to tap on the “Save” button, which saves the whole story as a plain image, losing things such as mentions, stickers, music, and more. Now, though, a proper drafting function is coming to Instagram stories.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming Story Draft feature in #Instagram 👀 https://t.co/kA3DeWIIXm pic.twitter.com/CT8ORvIn5R — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 23, 2021

This feature was actually confirmed by Adam Mosseri himself, the head of Instagram, on Twitter. Still, leaker Alessandro Paluzzi also got his hands on a couple of screenshots from the feature in action and shared them on Twitter as well. It’s just as straightforward as you probably imagine it is: when putting together a story and exiting, you’ll be greeted with a “save draft” button right alongside the “discard” and “cancel” buttons that you’re probably already familiar with. Tapping it will stash whatever you were doing into a drafts folder, which you can pull up anytime from the stories menu. It’s as simple as that.

While most people use their stories to share quick point-and-shoot pictures as highlights of their day or to share posts, usage of stories has grown significantly as a tool for sharing content that’s a little bit more elaborate, especially if you’re a business or someone with a big amount of followers. Tools such as the Facebook Creator Studio support Instagram posts and have both drafting and scheduling built-in. For those people (and for many people, actually), managing story drafts right from the app is really convenient. We don’t know when this will roll out to users: I actually tried this out as I’m writing this, and it’s not available on my device just yet. But we’re guessing that it’ll be a matter of time before it’s available.