As we head into a new week, it looks like some folks are experiencing issues with Instagram. Instagram has taken to Twitter to relay the news that service is indeed down for some but doesn't have an explanation of what could be causing the issue. Furthermore, on a separate note, there are also reports that accounts are also being suspended without reason.

While it's not uncommon to have services go down, it does cause concern for some who rely on it for more than just a hobby. There are plenty of accounts that use Instagram for business, and sometimes, there are also account holders that use the service to communicate with family and friends. Regardless of how it's used, when a service goes down that's relied upon by millions around the world, it causes an inconvenience.

In addition to the service being down for some, there are also reports that accounts are also now being suspended. The two issues seem to be related, with many confirming they cannot gain access to their accounts because of a suspension. At the same time, it appears that suspended accounts are also losing followers. It's hard to tell if there is a correlation between the two, but regardless, hopefully, Instagram will be able to fix this issue soon. At the time of this writing, the service hasn't been down for long, with the outage occurring for less than an hour.

Last week, WhatsApp also faced an outage with its service, lasting a couple of hours. It was apparently caused by a technical error which left the service inoperable for quite some time. This event was global, leaving many without a way to communicate with family and friends. These kinds of outages are a good reminder that it's important to have an alternate form of communication ready when necessary.

Source: Instagram Comms (Twitter)