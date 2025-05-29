Smart devices seem good until you buy them and realize each needs a separate app to function and monitor. In my case, I have a few security cameras from one brand, and I intend to add a few Wi-Fi bulbs in some spots. Home Assistant was a perfect fit for this use case because it would let me connect and manage multiple devices, irrespective of brands, in a single dashboard. While there are multiple ways to use Home Assistant, including an old laptop, a VM, and more, I wanted to put my tiny Raspberry Pi Zero 2W to the test.

The idea was to load Home Assistant onto the Pi, connect it to my home network, and then use my phone or PC to access the dashboard. It would free me from using one app for each smart device brand, which is absolutely bonkers. Even the thought of countless app switches makes me anxious. I was skeptical because Zero 2W had few resources to spare, but the result surprised me. Without further ado, let's discuss the accomplishments and pain points of this SBC project.

Initial Hurdles

Picking the right version

Home Assistant is available in a variety of versions. You can use the official OS image, flash it onto a device or PC, and then get going. It's not a problem for Raspberry Pi 3, 4, or 5, but for my Zero 2W, there's no such official image available. I tracked down the supported image versions to 6.6, which included support for the original Pi Zero. Some users successfully flashed this image onto their Pi Zero, and I thought it could also work for my Zero 2W. I went with this because Home Assistant dropped support for Pi Zero in version 7.

I tried flashing version 6.6 of Home Assistant with Balena Etcher onto the SD card. But before doing that, I used the SD card copier utility to back up my Raspberry Pi OS installation on a USB drive. I added a network configuration file to help the Pi connect to the wireless network and then plugged the SD card back into the Pi.

I waited patiently, but the LED light on my Pi didn't glow even once, and it didn't boot the Home Assistant OS. I retired multiple times with several file modifications, but that proved ineffective. The next method I tried was using a Pi 3 B+ image, but the result was no different.

Related A beginner's guide to setting up Home Assistant Home Assistant is one of the best ways to tame your smart home, and it's free and easy to set up.

Diet Pi to the rescue

A shimmer of hope