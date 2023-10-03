Key Takeaways OpenCore Legacy Patcher project brings macOS Sonoma to unsupported Macs, allowing several older models to access the latest capabilities of the OS. Some features may not work as expected, however.

Touch Bar-based MacBook Pro models from 2016 and 2017 were not eligible for the official Sonoma update due to the lack of hardware support for the T1 Security Chip. Work is underway to fix this limitation and bring Sonoma to these models.

A list of officially unsupported Macs that can now run macOS Sonoma with OpenCore Legacy Patcher version 1.0.0 includes MacBooks from 12 and 13-inch MacBooks from 2008 to 2019, Mac Mini models from 2009 to 2019, and many more.

Apple successfully rolled out the macOS Sonoma update to its Mac computers late last month. While macOS Sonoma offers the most polished Mac experience yet, according to our Apple Editor Mahmoud Itani, its system requirements ruled out the possibility of Macs older than five years ever getting the latest set of capabilities with the newest macOS version. Luckily, the OpenCore Legacy Patcher project is here to rekindle the dream of several people who wanted their unsupported Macs to get the taste of Sonoma.

Making it possible is version 1.0.0 of the OpenCore Legacy Patcher project, which brings support for macOS Sonoma to 83 unsupported Macs. The project is a work in progress, and therefore, be warned that some features may not work as you'd expect. Even worse is the fact that not all macOS Sonoma features are currently available, and it isn't clear which ones they are.

In a GitHub post, the developers of the project pointed out that the lack of hardware support for the T1 Security Chip was the main limitation of macOS Sonoma, due to which Touch Bar-based MacBook Pro models released in 2016 and 2017 were not eligible for the official Sonoma update. Work is underway to fix this issue and bring Sonoma to the unsupported Touch Bar-based MacBook Pros, though no timeline has been shared.

On the brighter side of things, there is a long list of officially unsupported Macs that can now run macOS Sonoma with OpenCore Legacy Patcher version 1.0.0. The list of models is as follows (via AppleInsider):

2008 to 2019 12-inch and 13-inch MacBooks

2009 to 2017 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air

2008 to 2017 13-inch to 17-inch MacBook Pro

2009 to 2017 Mac mini

2007 to 2018 20-inch to 27-inch iMac

2008 to 2018 Mac Pro

2008 to 2010 Xserve.

