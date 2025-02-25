You probably remember Microsoft Office Picture Manager if you’ve used Microsoft Office for a long time. This lightweight image viewing and editing program was included in Microsoft Office 2003 through 2010 but mysteriously disappeared. Even though Picture Manager is quite old, it’s still one of the best lightweight image editors, and you might miss having it around. If its features meet your needs, you can still install the tool alongside your current version of Office. Here’s how to do it.

Why you might want such an ‘antiquated’ app on your PC

Microsoft Office Picture Manager remains a favorite for its simplicity and ease of use. Unlike photo-editing apps with a lot of features, it offers the essential tools you need to make adjustments and manage your photos quickly. You can crop, resize, fix red-eye, and adjust brightness or contrast with a few clicks. This is perfect if you only need basic edits and don’t want to learn a whole new program.

Picture Manager is lightweight and doesn’t use many resources, so it’s excellent for older PCs or places with limited image-editing capabilities. It opens quickly and can handle batch edits, making it ideal for resizing or compressing multiple images.

Some people like it because it reminds them of older versions of Microsoft Office or because they’ve grown comfortable with its layout and features. Even though newer software has more advanced features, Picture Manager’s focused toolset and easy-to-use interface keep it popular among those who want speed, familiarity, and simplicity in everyday photo management.

Option 1: Use SharePoint Designer 2010, a free download

You can install Microsoft Office Picture Manager by installing SharePoint Designer 2010, which is available as a free download, or from an older copy of the Office 2010 disc or setup folder. If you want to install using SharePoint Designer, download it from the links below.

Once you've downloaded the correct installer, here's how to install Microsoft Office Picture Manager.

Run the SharePoint Designer 2010 setup file. On the Choose the installation you want screen, click Customize. Set all modules to Not Available except for Microsoft Office Picture Manager (under Office Tools), which you’ll set to Run from My Computer. Click Install Now, then Close when done, and reboot if prompted.

Option 2: Use an old Office disc or setup files to install Microsoft Office Picture Manager

If you have an installation disc or folder for Office 2010, 2007, or 2003, you can install Microsoft Office Picture Manager from there. The steps will be the same as those in the above section on installing from the SharePoint Designer 2010 installation package.

Start the setup for the older version of Office. When you reach the Choose the installation you want screen, click Customize. On the Installation Options tab, click the drop-down next to each module (including “Office Tools”) and select Not Available for everything. Expand Office Tools and find Microsoft Office Picture Manager. Click on its drop-down menu and select Run from My Computer. Click Install Now to install only Picture Manager. When the installation finishes, click Close. You may need to reboot your computer at this point.

Finding Picture Manager on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC

Once you’ve installed Microsoft Office Picture Manager, finding and running it is a cinch. On Windows 10, Picture Manager should be listed under “Recently added” in the Start menu. If you’re running Windows 11, you can find it by opening the Start menu, looking through your apps list, or typing Picture Manager into the search bar.

You can also locate it under the Microsoft Office group in your Start menu, just like in earlier versions of Windows.