Summary Skip the Pi: Run OctoPrint on Windows for easy setup and better performance on higher-end hardware.

Quick Install: Use the automated installer for a hassle-free process on Windows 10 or newer.

Avoid Configuration Issues: Troubleshoot common problems like Python recognition and activation scripts in Windows.

OctoPrint is a powerful tool for remotely managing and monitoring your 3D printer. While it's most often associated with running on a Raspberry Pi, it's also entirely possible — and sometimes more convenient — to run it on a Windows PC. Whether you're avoiding the cost or complexity of a Pi or prefer sticking with what you already have, this guide will walk you through the process.

There are a couple of ways to accomplish this, including an automated installer as well as a method outlined by the OctoPrint community itself. This manual method tailors the instructions specifically for Windows users, so there’s no need to hunt down outdated instructions or dig through forums.

Why run OctoPrint on Windows?

A more straightforward setup for some users