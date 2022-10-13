Here’s how you can get the new watch faces from the Pixel Watch on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch

Although Google’s first smartwatch is finally official, it’s only available in a few countries. You can buy the Pixel Watch in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.K., but you’ll have to settle with a Wear OS smartwatch from another manufacturer if you’re not in these regions. Thankfully, you can easily replicate the Pixel Watch’s aesthetic on a Wear OS 3 smartwatch by sideloading an APK.

The Pixel Watch comes with eighteen unique watch faces, ranging from minimal ones that just show you the time to more complex watch faces that show a ton of health and fitness tracking metrics. The following gallery showcases all the new Watch Faces from the Pixel Watch running on the Galaxy Watch 4.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’d like to get these watch faces on a Wear OS 3 smartwatch, like the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4, you’d be glad to know that the APK is now available for download. Follow the link below to download the Google Watch Faces APK and sideload it on your smartwatch. If you’re not familiar with the process, here’s a quick overview.

Download the Pixel Watch watch faces APK

Sideload Pixel Watch watch faces on a Wear OS 3 smartwatch

You’ll have to use ADB to install the watch faces from the Pixel Watch on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch. But first, you’ll have to download the APK from APKMirror and save it in the same directory as ADB platform tools on your PC. Once that’s done, prep your smartwatch for ADB debugging by following the steps provided below:

Open the Settings app on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch and navigate to the Software info page.



Tap on the Software version a few times to enable Developer options.



Once you see a toast stating Developer mode turned on, head back to the main Settings menu and select the Developer options button.



On the following page, tap on the toggle next to ADB debugging to enable it and then enable the Debug over Wi-Fi option.



Ensure your watch is connected to Wi-Fi and note the IP address mentioned under the Debug over Wi-Fi option.



After enabling Debug over Wi-Fi, switch to your PC, connect it to the same Wi-Fi network, and open a new command prompt window in the ADB platform tools directory. Enter adb connect followed by the IP address in the command prompt window and hit enter to connect to your smartwatch.

You should instantly see a prompt on your watch asking if you’d like to allow debugging. Select OK, if you want to allow debugging this one time or Always allow from this computer if you don’t want to repeat the process.

Now, type the following ADB command and hit enter to install the Pixel Watch watch face APK. As mentioned earlier, you’ll have to place the APK in the same directory as ADB platform tools for this command to work as intended. You should also rename the APK to make the command less complex.

adb -s "IP address" install filename.apk

Once the installation is complete, you should see Success in the command prompt window. After that, disconnect from ADB using the following command and disable ADB debugging on your smartwatch.

adb disconnect

That’s it, you should now see the new Pixel Watch watch faces in your watch’s companion app. I installed the watch faces on my Galaxy Watch 4, and all eighteen are available in the Wearable app.

What do you think of these new Pixel Watch watch faces? Which one will you use on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch? Let us know in the comments section below.

Thanks to Mishaal Rahman for the tip!