The Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful game consoles of all time, and with its successor finally unveiled, it's finally time to bid farewell to the original. Or is it? Nintendo argues that you can just buy the original if the successor is too expensive, and with a massive library of fantastic games, it's not as if the Switch is suddenly irrelevant. Plus, if you pick up one of the much older original Switch units, it's really easy to install custom firmware... or Linux, I guess.

In an act that can only be described as an affront to god, I've installed Ubuntu on the Nintendo Switch. "Why?" I hear you ask. "Because I can", is my response. You see, Nintendo and Nvidia left a pretty big hole in the bootROM of the original Nintendo Switch. With a little 3D-printed jig that goes into the Joy-Con rail (or you can even just use some tinfoil, if you're feeling daring, though you can damage your Switch doing that), you can boot basically anything on this device. With the Switch 2 around the corner, I broke out my original Nintendo Switch from retirement to have some fun with it one last time.

But first, some backstory.

Nintendo screwed up with the original Switch

Or maybe it was Nvidia

In 2018, an exploit chain was created by Katherine Temkin and “ReSwitched”, a hacking team focused on the Nintendo Switch, dubbed Fusée Gelée. Fusée Gelée is a coldboot exploit in the bootROM of the Nintendo Switch, and can't be patched or modified once shipped. It's the very first code that the console runs when powering on, and the exploit affected every single Tegra-X1 SoC at the time. You see, the Tegra-X1 had a USB recovery mode, which circumvented the rest of the system's protections. While, in theory, any code sent through it should still have been validated as being officially signed, there were several errors in its security implementation that allowed for up to 65,535 bytes to be sent, resulting in a significant buffer overflow.

Affected consoles are unfixable, and the exploit on those devices has survived the entire lifespan of the Switch since its discovery. However, this was patched in later hardware revisions, including the Switch v2 (with better battery life), the Switch Lite, and the Switch OLED. My very first Nintendo Switch that I bought was a second-hand one that had a serial number in the range of exploitable devices, allowing me to install custom firmware, mods, and, yes, Linux too. It's made possible by the Switchroot team, who also ported LineageOS (so, Android) to it as well.

Simply by partitioning your SD card, downloading the image of the OS you want to install, and sending the right payload, you can boot anything on the Switch. It's all thanks to this particular exploit as well; it blows the Switch's security wide open on boot, so that you can boot your own operating system instead. And because the Tegra-X1 is a well-documented Arm chip with official Linux drivers distributed by Nvidia, booting Linux and actually using it is surprisingly easy.

What can you do with Linux on the Nintendo Switch?

More games, more software