Key Takeaways You can (kind of) install SteamOS on a WIndows gaming handheld.

Bazzite offers an improved gaming experience with high performance and custom power profiles.

The UI and overall experience on Bazzite feels better than Windows, with the potential for future improvements.

Whenever we talk about gaming handhelds, it's apparent that while there's a lot more hardware variety in the Windows space — and more powerful hardware at that — the Steam Deck still reigns supreme due to its price and the ease of use of SteamOS compared to Windows. Well, if you're deep into this ecosystem, you probably already know you can kind of put SteamOS on a Windows PC thanks to HoloISO, a SteamOS clone that tries to keep most of the same features. But there's another, more recent option, called Bazzite.

There's clearly an interest in putting a SteamOS-like experience on gaming handhelds, so I had to see what it's like for myself. To be absolutely clear, this isn't a review nor is necessarily a reflection on the quality of the project in itself. It's only a depiction of my experience with a specific handheld and as someone who doesn't really use Linux otherwise. It needs to be noted that these projects can only do so much when there are so many handhelds out there. And the handheld I used is the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini, which is probably one of the newest and least popular options out there, so any potential problems are likely to be exacerbated in this specific scenario.

Related One Xplayer X1 Mini review: A more portable and refined handheld The One XPlayer X1 Mini is a solid gaming handheld, but its asking price makes no sense compared to the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally.

HoloISO or Bazzite?

An easy choice

Until I started researching for this article, I had only ever heard of HoloISO, but a good friend of mine told me about Bazzite, a sort of spiritual successor to that original project. HoloISO did go defunct for a brief period there, though the project seems to have been resurrected in a different GitHub repository. The main differences on paper seem to be that HoloISO tries to more closely replicate the entire Steam Deck experience, while Bazzite goes further to provide an arguably better experience. You can choose between KDE or GNOME-based desktops, for example.

I wanted to try HoloISO but after a couple of install attempts, I realized that, for whatever reason, I could not get into desktop mode and consistently saw a black screen. The Steam UI worked, but it was upside down with no way to fix it. So I tried Bazzite, and thankfully, things were much smoother. So that's what my tests are based on, and if you have the same PC, that's my recommendation. Your mileage will almost certainly vary, though.

Setting up was complicated

This handheld wasn't made for this

Close

Here's a fun fact: Many gaming handhelds from smaller brands tend to use displays designed for tablets or smartphones, which have a native vertical aspect ratio. ONEXPLAYER does a good job of disguising this in Windows, but this was the first hurdle when it came to setting up Bazzite or HoloISO. Everything appears in a vertical orientation, and it's still usable, but definitely not the most comfortable experience while the controllers are attached.

It gets worse when you load into the Steam UI, though, because Steam tries to correct this by rotating the screen... except in the case of this handheld, it rotates in the wrong direction, so everything is upside down. Now, in desktop mode, you can change the orientation of the display somewhat easily (this is why HoloISO was unusable to me without the desktop environment), but there's another problem: this doesn't affect gaming mode. It was still upside down.

I was very lucky to have a good friend who's much more knowledgeable with this kind of stuff than I am. So, upon entering a specific command in the Linux terminal, I was able to fix the orientation of the display for the Steam-powered gaming mode, and we were in business. Here's the command, in case you run into similar issues:

sudo rpm-ostree kargs --append-if-missing video=eDP-1:panel_orientation=left_side_up

I had some other issues with setting up, though. I had to reinstall Bazzite three times because I was never forced to create a sudo password and I didn't realize I was missing an important step. So during the setup process, I was repeatedly asked for a password I didn't have. I finally figured it out, though. Another weird thing is that there's a helpful setup window when you first get to the desktop, which helps you install some programs to get you set up, including EmuDeck. However, you're never prompted to connect to the internet before this, so this process didn't work very well for me. It's something to remember before you get started.

Close

That being said, this setup window does make things much easier. In a flash, you get all kinds of emulators if you're into that, and there are a lot of other pieces of software you can choose to install, too. It's all completely optional, but it's clear that this is an experience that wants to make things as easy as possible for users, even though there are some setbacks.

Performance

It's pretty good