For a few months, I've resisted the Proxmox craze that has taken over a few of my XDA colleagues, but the truth is, Proxmox is a very interesting platform with some cool capabilities. It's basically a server for all your virtual machines and containers that can run all different kinds of services, and that's pretty cool.

My first experience with it is running Windows 11 in a VM, and to my surprise, it's a pretty usable experience. Windows 11 can run fairly smoothly in a Proxmox VM, and while setup can be a bit of a pain for a first-timer like me, this is definitely usable if you need to run some workloads in Windows remotely.

Setting up was complicated

First time? Yes, actually

Knowing something about tech definitely doesn't mean you know everything, and while I pride myself in knowing quite a lot about Windows, I was going in completely blind for Proxmox, so just getting started was not the easiest thing in the world. For some reason, I didn't initially realize that I needed the server to be plugged in via Ethernet in order to make it usable, and when I did, it seemed like the cable wasn't in properly and the Proxmox setup didn't detect the proper network settings to be accessible remotely. Eventually, though, I figured it out, and thankfully the Proxmox setup is way faster than something like Windows, so it wasn't overly hard to have to repeat the installation a few times.

With Proxmox running, I had to set up the Windows 11 VM, which wasn't overly hard thanks to the abundance of guides online, though I still failed some things like getting the internet to work. Thankfully, with help from my colleague Ayush Pande, I figured things out, and after that, using this as a main computer wasn't a problem anymore.

Related I self-host Jellyfin on my Proxmox server - here's how Thanks to LXC containers and SMB shares, your Proxmox rig can double as a media server

Windows 11 runs fairly well

Enough to write this article