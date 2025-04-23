For a few months, I've resisted the Proxmox craze that has taken over a few of my XDA colleagues, but the truth is, Proxmox is a very interesting platform with some cool capabilities. It's basically a server for all your virtual machines and containers that can run all different kinds of services, and that's pretty cool.

My first experience with it is running Windows 11 in a VM, and to my surprise, it's a pretty usable experience. Windows 11 can run fairly smoothly in a Proxmox VM, and while setup can be a bit of a pain for a first-timer like me, this is definitely usable if you need to run some workloads in Windows remotely.

Running a Qubes VM inside Proxmox
Setting up was complicated

First time? Yes, actually

A laptop running the Proxmox setup process

Knowing something about tech definitely doesn't mean you know everything, and while I pride myself in knowing quite a lot about Windows, I was going in completely blind for Proxmox, so just getting started was not the easiest thing in the world. For some reason, I didn't initially realize that I needed the server to be plugged in via Ethernet in order to make it usable, and when I did, it seemed like the cable wasn't in properly and the Proxmox setup didn't detect the proper network settings to be accessible remotely. Eventually, though, I figured it out, and thankfully the Proxmox setup is way faster than something like Windows, so it wasn't overly hard to have to repeat the installation a few times.

With Proxmox running, I had to set up the Windows 11 VM, which wasn't overly hard thanks to the abundance of guides online, though I still failed some things like getting the internet to work. Thankfully, with help from my colleague Ayush Pande, I figured things out, and after that, using this as a main computer wasn't a problem anymore.

Windows 11 runs fairly well

Enough to write this article