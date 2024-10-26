Key Takeaways MetraByte successfully installed macOS on a Steam Deck, despite challenges during the process.

It feels like every week we see someone try to squeeze an operating system on an unorthodox device, and this one is no different. This time around, someone has documented how they managed to get macOS on a Steam Deck, showing off their progress in a YouTube video. The best part is, this isn't even the first time he has done something like this.

MetraByte gets macOS running on a Steam Deck, and it was an effort

This feat was performed by MetraByte on YouTube, who has a knack for marrying operating systems with hardware that really shouldn't be running them. The last time we checked up on them, they were squeezing Windows 95 onto a Nintendo 3DS, which was a journey by itself. Now, MetraByte is back with a new video where they buy a new Steam Deck and then immediately put macOS on it.

Getting the system running proved to be a monumental chore. In the process of getting macOS Catalina onto a Steam Deck, MetraByte had to strip out the original software, suffer hang-ups and issues during the OS installation, and force the system to enjoy the fact that it had been squashed into a portable handheld gaming device.

After many tribulations, MetraByte managed to get a semblance of macOS running on the Steam Deck. Unfortunately, everything was permanently tilted 90 degrees to the left as the OS treated the screen like it was in portrait mode, but it still worked, and that's what truly matters.

To prove that things were holding themselves together, he set out to achieve what he couldn't do in the Windows 95 3DS video - use the device to play a song he wrote via Logic Pro. Not only did the Steam Deck successfully boot up Logic Pro and play a tune, but MetraByte could also hook up a musical keyboard to the device and play whatever he wanted. An impressive feat, but perhaps just stick with SteamOS for the time being.