Key Takeaways Vivaldi now offers a Snap package for Linux, providing powerful customization features.

Snap ensures seamless updates, with new features and security patches automatically delivered.

Vivaldi's Snap package is compatible across multiple Linux distributions, making installation and updates smoother.

With so many excellent Linux distributions out there, it's only natural that the community banded together to find a way to make installing apps across all of these distros a lot easier. Snap packages (or just "Snaps") are designed to run on as many distros as possible; just run them and you're good to go. We've seen companies adopt the Snap format for their apps over time, and now, Vivaldi has become the newest app to make the jump.

Related ProtonVPN review: Internet encryption with top streaming and torrenting performance Change your IP address to locations in 69 countries with ProtonVPN on desktop and mobile, with access to optimized streaming and P2P servers

Vivaldi releases a Snap package for Linux

Image Credit: Vivaldi

As announced on the Vivaldi blog, you can now grab the popular browser using a Snap package on Linux. Vivaldi wastes no time in explaining why it's a good idea to opt for the Snap version:

Powerful and Personal : Vivaldi is built with powerful features and customization at its core. From the moment you install Vivaldi via Snap, you can enjoy our extensive array of customization options, powerful tab management, tracker blocker and ad blocker and built-in services like the Vivaldi Mail client and Calendar, all designed to help you browse your way.

: Vivaldi is built with powerful features and customization at its core. From the moment you install Vivaldi via Snap, you can enjoy our extensive array of customization options, powerful tab management, tracker blocker and ad blocker and built-in services like the Vivaldi Mail client and Calendar, all designed to help you browse your way. Seamless Updates : With Snap, updates are streamlined and automatically handled by the package managers. This means you’ll always have the latest version of Vivaldi with all the newest features, improvements, and security patches, without needing to manually update your browser.

: With Snap, updates are streamlined and automatically handled by the package managers. This means you’ll always have the latest version of Vivaldi with all the newest features, improvements, and security patches, without needing to manually update your browser. Cross-Distribution Compatibility: Whether you’re on Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux, or any other distribution that supports Snap, Vivaldi is ready for you. Whichever the distro for you, installation and updating will be smoother than ever before.

If you want to give it a spin for yourself, head over to the Vivaldi Snapcraft page and give it a spin. Over in the XDA labs, we think the browser is pretty good, but perhaps not the best. For example, our editor João Carrasqueira wrote a post on the reasons Vivaldi should be your web browser , but eventually got annoyed with it and made the jump over to Brave instead. Despite the hop, he still hopes that Vivaldi manages to pull through and fix the issues that annoyed him so dearly. Let's see if the extended Linux support encourages Vivaldi to do just that.