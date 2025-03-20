Chasing the latest and greatest performance in videogames and the most advanced graphics features used to be what everyone wanted to do with their PC. Each new generation of GPUs introduced some huge leaps in performance, or completely new capabilities like ray tracing and AI upscaling that completely changed the game (literally). I'll admit I'm not much of a PC hardware guy when it comes to my purchases, but I did enjoy following these developments and seeing what each generation brought.

Today, though — and for the last couple of years — that excitement has been dwindling when it comes to desktop PCs. Instead, the exciting graphics developments these days are all focused on integrated GPUs, which I'd argue are far more interesting today than the big desktop cards. Let me explain why.

Unrealistic prices and diminishing returns

All leading to the RTX 50 series launch