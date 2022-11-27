MSI Pro Z690-A motherboard MSI Pro Z690-A $160 $220 Save $60 This is one of the most affordable Z690-equipped motherboards from MSI and for Black Friday, you can save even more on this capable PC foundation. $160 at Amazon

Intel already has its 13th Gen processors available for purchase, but if you want a better deal to save you money without sacrificing too hard on performance, 12th Gen processors are the way to go. As part of the best Black Friday deals on PC hardware, we've come across this discount on the MSI Pro Z690-A motherboard. Looking to build a new PC? This is the perfect foundation for an Intel CPU.

Usually priced at $220, Black Friday has reduced the MSI Pro Z690-A to just $160. As well as support for 12th Gen CPUs, this board also works with DDR4 RAM up to 5333MT/s, has four M.2 slots, six SATA ports, 2.5Gb LAN, and a 14+1+1 power delivery design for some overclocking. The design isn't anything to write home about, but it has plenty of features that make this a solid deal.

This discount will only be available until tomorrow morning, according to Amazon, so be sure to act quickly should you need a new 12th Gen motherboard.

Best Black Friday CPU deals for this motherboard

If you don't yet have a processor to use with this motherboard, you're in luck as there are some discounts on 12th Gen CPUs. We're going to start with the mighty Intel Core i5-12600K, my personal favorite processor and one that's still inside my main gaming rig. With 10 cores in total (6 performance and 4 efficient), this chip is more than happy to blast through the latest games and even make a dent in heavier computing tasks.

It may be the entry-level processor for Intel's 12th Gen family, but this thing is rated to pull up to 150W, so you'll need to plan accordingly with the power supply when shopping around for the best graphics cards.

Intel Core i5-12600K processor Intel Core i5-12600K $238 $278 Save $40 Intel Core i5-12600K was the best value processor released as part of the Alder Lake rollout. It's still an incredible processor to this day, especially at this discounted price. $238 at Amazon

Should you require a little more performance from your CPU and don't mind spending a little more for the luxury, Intel's Core i7-12700KF is a brilliant choice. This is an "F" processor from Intel, meaning there are no integrated graphics, which helps bring the price down slightly alongside this Black Friday discount. It has 12 cores in total (8 performance and 4 efficient), allowing you to push it harder.

Intel Core i7-12700K Intel Core i7-12700KF $300 $378 Save $78 Intel's Core i7-12700KF is more powerful than the Cor ei5-12600K deal, but you're missing out on an integrated GPU. For beyond gaming and heavier workloads, this would be the better chip to buy. $300 at Amazon

Both of these processors support DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, allowing you to continue using them down the line should you eventually replace the motherboard with one that has DDR5 DIMM slots. And thanks to just how powerful modern processors are, these CPUs will remain relevant for many years to come.