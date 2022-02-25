Do Intel 12th-gen processors have support for PCIe 5.0?

Intel’s new Alder Lake CPUs are out in the wild right now and they bring a lot of great improvements from the previous generation chips. From a new hybrid core architecture to support advanced features including DDR5 RAM support, there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to the new Alder Lake chips. And the best thing about these processors is that all these great features also extend to the 12th-gen mobile chips. We highly recommend you check out our dedicated Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake hub page to learn everything about these new processors.

Intel’s new Alder Lake processors also support PCI Express 5, which means the new chips will be able to take advantage of all the blazing fast PCIe 5.0 peripherals on the market. The new PCIe 5.0 standard, in case you don’t know, offers incredibly fast transfer speeds and adds double the bandwidth when compared with the PCIe Gen 4 standard. It’s also worth pointing out that Intel’s Alder Lake platform is the first one to support PCIe 5.0, so your options are fairly limited if you are after the new interface. That’s not necessarily a bad thing considering how there are no consumer-grade PCIe 5.0 peripherals on the market right now. AMD is expected to join the race with its upcoming Ryzen 7000 series chips later this year.

Do all the Intel Alder Lake processors support PCIe 5?

The short answer to this particular question is no. Only the 12th-gen Alder Lake desktop parts support PCIe Gen 5 support. This means, all mobile chips — including the Alder Lake H-series, P-series, and U-series chips — only support PCIe 4.0. According to the company, both the lack of end-user PCIe Gen 5 products and a lack of time to qualify the faster interface were the reasons to not add PCIe 5.0 support to the mobile chips.

On this desktop side, the Alder Lake chips support up to PCIe 5.0 with 64 GB/s of throughput across an x16 lane connection. These chips support an x16 PCIe 5.0 connection along with an additional x4 PCIe 4.0 connection. The low-powered models in the Alder Lake series, on the other hand, support an x12 PCIe 4.0 configuration with an x16 PCIe 3.0 connection. Here’s a quick look at the Intel 600 series chipset to give you an idea of the chipset PCIe lanes and DMI lanes support:

In order to take advantage of Alder Lake’s PCIe 5.0 support, you’ll need one of the compatible motherboards for your build too. Luckily, almost all the LGA1700 motherboards including some of the high-end Z690 and more affordable B660 motherboards support PCIe Gen 5. The number of PCIe 5 slots depends on each motherboard design, but it’s safe to say that you’ll at least get support for it on the main slot. We are leaving to a couple of motherboards that have PCIe 5.0 slots below, so be sure to check them out.

Final Thoughts

So to answer the main question at hand — Does Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake support PCIe 5.0? Yes, there is PCIe Gen 5 support on the Alder Lake platform but only the desktop parts are compatible, not the mobile chips. You will also need a compatible PCIe 5 enabled motherboard to use the new peripherals. If you want to stay up-to-date with the list of PCIe 5.0 compatible processors and motherboards, then be sure to take a look at our collection of the best CPUs and the best motherboards as we constantly update those lists with new options on the market.