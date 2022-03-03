Intel expands the scope of vPro processors with the 12th-gen lineup

Today, Intel is announcing the latest for vPro, its hardware-based security solution. Most of the 12th-gen lineup has already been revealed, but we’re getting all of the details today. There are now different vPro categories: Intel vPro Enterprise, Intel vPro Enterprise for Chrome, Intel vPro Essentials, and Intel vPro – An Intel Evo Design.

Intel vPro Enterprise is the vPro we’ve always known, while Intel vPro – An Intel Evo Design is for laptops that combine vPro with the Evo spec, meaning that it meets the standard for modern PCs. Intel vPro Enterprise for Chrome is pretty self-explanatory, as it brings this kind of security to Chromebook Enterprise laptops. And finally, Intel vPro Essentials is a brand-new option aimed at small to medium size businesses (SMBs) instead of larger enterprises.

For Windows devices, we have vPro Enterprise and vPro Essentials, and there are actually different families of processors that support each one. For both, there’s Intel Hardware Shield, which gets you things like dynamic root of trust, OS reporting, and more options for SMM operations. Also, while Intel Control Flow Enforcement Technology was offered in mobile chips with the previous generation, it’s coming to desktop processors now.

Also, Intel Threat Detection Technology is getting better. The company said that AV software that uses it will be better. Next up is Intel Total Memory Encryption – Multi-Key (TME-MK) and Intel Virtualization Technology are there for OS virtualization, offering more security.

For vPro Essentials, you’ll get Intel Standard Manageability, which supports out-of-band management over Wi-Fi. For Enterprise, there’s Active Management Technology, which is a superset of that.

For Chromebooks, Intel’s vPro processors will offer things like TME-MK and Intel Key Locker for storing encryption keys. Considering the push for Chromebooks into the enterprise space, this is just the start.

As for processor SKUs, Intel is offering both vPro Enterprise and vPro Essentials at all tiers in Core i5 through i9 configurations. These are the SKUs for vPro Enterprise:

vPro Essentials is available on the following SKUs:

Finally, these are the SKUs available for vPro Enterprise for Chrome:

Devices with Intel’s 12th-gen processors are already shipping in the desktop family, and for powerful laptops that use H-series chips. U-series and P-series devices are coming this month. Indeed, many devices that use the new vPro chips have already been announced, such as Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 family and HP’s Elite Dragonfly G3.