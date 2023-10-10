The CPU and GPU are two of the most important components of a PC, and Intel has a couple of deals on both to lure you into joining Team Blue during the ongoing Prime Day sale. The company's Core i7-13700K from its 13th-generation lineup and the Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU have both landed on the Prime Day chopping block with discounted prices. They both rank among the best CPUs and GPUs in 2023 and are perfectly capable of delivering solid results when paired with the right CPU/GPU combo. The discounted prices for Prime Day make them even better, so don't let them fly under your radar.

Source: Intel Intel Core i7-13700K Best for gaming $373 $419 Save $46 The Intel Core i7-13700K is a mid-range processor from the company's 13th Gen family of chips. It has a total of 16 cores and 24 cores, offering considerably high levels of performance at a reasonable TDP and price. $373 at Amazon

Intel's Core i7-13700K, in my opinion, is Core i9-13900K's biggest foe when it comes to gaming performance, and it easily ranks among the best in the gaming PC space. The i9-13900K only offers a marginal improvement in gaming performance compared to the 13700K, but it costs substantially more. In fact, the 13700K, which usually goes for $420, is down to just $373 for Prime Day, making it an even better deal for gamers.

The Core i7-13700K may not be as performant as the Ryzen 7 7800X3D when it comes to gaming, but it offers more raw performance to cut through heavier productivity workloads with ease, making it a solid all-rounder overall. It has a total of 16 cores, including eight performance and eight efficiency cores, and 24 threads. The P-cores are capable of hitting 5.4GHz, while the E-cores top out at 3.4GHz. You can also overclock this particular CPU to squeeze out more performance, provided you add better cooling, making it a great value pick for just about anybody looking to put together a gaming PC this year.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Great for 1080p gaming $200 $220 Save $20 Intel's Arc A750 graphics card is a strong contender at the midrange thanks to its affordable price tag and decent performance. It's 90% of the A770 for much less, and it competes against the more expensive RX 6600 XT and RTX 3060. $200 at Amazon

The Intel Arc A750 has improved a lot since we reviewed it last year, and it just hit a new low price of $200 at Amazon. That's a great price for a capable GPU that can handle 1080p gaming with few hiccups. The Arc A750 can also deliver commendable ray-tracing performance among its peers in the same price range, and it also gets you AV1 encoding/decoding, support for XeSS, and more. This particular GPU can reach speeds as high as 2050MHz, and it supports up to PCIe 4.0 x16 and ray-tracing with 28 ray-tracing units

The Arc A750 is a potent mid-range GPU that locks horns with the likes of RTX 3060 and RX 6600 XT in most titles. It even undercuts those GPUs by $50 or more. The Arc A750, just like some other GPUs in the Arc Alchemist series, had some teething issues back when we reviewed it. But Intel has resolved a lot of those issues, and I am more than happy to recommend it now, especially at this price. It pairs well with a mid-range CPU like the 13600K, so you should be able to get a solid mid-range gaming PC up and running with it for around $1,000.

We're likely to see more CPU and GPU deals for Prime Day, but the Intel Core i7-13700K and the Arc A750 should definitely be on your list of parts to consider for your new PC build. They're both well-priced for what they offer, and the deals make them easier on your wallet, so you can spend more on other components that go into your build or perhaps other PC accessories like a keyboard or a mouse.