Key Takeaways Intel confirms 13th & 14th Gen laptop CPUs unaffected by instability issues

Many 13th & 14th Gen desktop CPUs are also unaffected

Intel advises updating BIOS to prevent crashes

This year hasn't been kind to Intel so far, as the company earned a bad name for Raptor Lake instability issues and recent layoffs. However, if you own a laptop powered by an Intel 13th and 14th Gen processor, Intel recently shared some encouraging news to eliminate concerns you might have regarding the chip inside.

Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen laptop CPUs aren't affected, says Intel

Intel confirmed that its 13th and 14th Gen mobile CPUs, including the HX-series, aren't affected by the voltage instability issue. "Confirming 13/14th gen mobile isn’t impacted by the instability issue broadly speaking," the company told The Verge. Its claim is the opposite of what many of our readers and game publisher Alderon Games claimed previously. One of our readers said their laptop powered by 13450HX faces constant crashes when playing games.

Many 13th and 14th Gen desktop CPUs aren't affected, either

Intel's 13th and 14th Gen desktop CPUs now have five years of warranty instead of three, thanks to its warranty extension program announced a few days ago. However, if your PC build has Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen i5 non-K series and i3 desktop processors, you aren't impacted by the voltage instability issue. Intel Xeon and Core Ultra Series 1 processors aren't impacted, either.

Intel has guidance for your unaffected CPUs, too

Intel is still investigating the root cause of the instability issues, so the only fix available right now is to ask for a replacement. But prevention is better than cure, so Intel recommends everyone update the BIOS to the latest version, even if your PC is running the non-K series or i3 desktop processor. Motherboard makers such as Asus and MSI have already released microcode updates to prevent 13th and 14th-gen CPUs from crashing. Again, these BIOS updates won't fix your CPU if it already experienced crashes due to the instability issue.