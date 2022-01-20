Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake: Everything you need to know about Intel’s next-gen processors

Intel’s new 12th-gen Alder Lake CPUs are still relatively new to the market. Some of the Alder Lake chips including the Core i5-12600K and the Core i9-12900K are holding the top spots in our collection of the best CPUs on the market. That being said, there’s no shortage of rumors and speculations about Intel’s next-generation chips. In fact, there’s already a decent amount of info available about Intel’s Raptor Lake CPUs, so we decided to create a page to detail all the relevant info. Here’s everything you need to know about the Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors:

Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake: Specifications

Raptor Lake CPUs, in case you don’t know, will be Intel’s 13th-generation processors. They’ll essentially be a follow-up to the Alder Lake CPUs that are dominating the performance charts. The Raptor Lake CPUs are expected to bring stronger performance with an enhanced 10nm design, but it’s safe to say that we’ll only be looking at an incremental upgrade, at best.

The first evidence of Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs dates all the way back to a leak from March 2021. The leak, as you can see, reveals some official material on Intel’s Raptor Lake CPUs. Chip-makers tend to plan and stay ahead of the launch cycles, so it’s not surprising to see documents about Raptor Lake surfacing way before the Alder Lake release.

The Raptor Lake chips also surfaced more recently when Coelacanth-dream spotted what’s presumed to be the Core i9-13900K. The leaked Bootleg specifies 24 cores and 32 threads for the leaked Raptor Lake chip. It’s said to have up to eight Performance (P) cores and 16 Efficiency (E) cores. Just to put things into perspective, Intel’s 12th-gen Core i9-12900K is a 16 core CPU with eight P and E cores each.

Another piece of information worth noting is the code from Bootleg shows Raptor Lake without support for AVX-512. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise considering Alder Lake doesn’t support AVX-512 either. It’s still very early to tell whether Raptor Lake CPUs will support AVX-512 on hybrid chips, though. Intel may change its stance, so we’ll refrain from speculating this further, at least for now.

Well, that’s all we have in the name of specifications of the Raptor Lake CPUs, for now. We’ll definitely learn more about these new chips as we get closer to the release date. We’ll have more to talk about these chips later, hopefully.

Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake: Socket Compatibility

Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs will use the same LGA1700 CPU socket used by Alder Lake chips. This will come as a relief for those who are eyeing a Raptor Lake upgrade later this year. This also means you’ll be able to carry the existing LGA1700 motherboards and CPU coolers too, There are currently no rumors or leaks pointing towards Intel’s plans to keep the LGA1700 socket for the 14th-gen Core processors too.

The LGA1700 socket codenamed “15R1”, is physically bigger than the LGA1200 socket. The new socket has more pins to support new features including DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of the LGA1700 socket:

Specification Intel socket LGA 1700 IHS to MB Height (Z-Stack, validated range) 6.529 – 7,532 mm Socket Seating Plane Height 2.7 mm Thermal Solution Hole Pattern 78 x 78 mm Maximum Thermal Solution Center of Gravity Height from IHS 25.4 mm Static Total Compressive Minimum 534N (120 lbf), Beginning of Life 356 N (80 lbf) End of life maximum 1068 N (240 lbf) Socket Loading 80-240 lbf Maximum Thermal Solution Mass 950 gram Dynamic Compressive Maximum 489.5 N (110 lbf)

Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake: ‘Intel 7’ Process Node

Just like Alder Lake CPUs, Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips will also use a 10nm SuperFin process known as Intel 7. However, it looks like Raptor Lake could be the last to utilize the 10nm node before the company’s transition to Intel 4 which is essentially the 7nm EUV manufacturing process. Just to be clear, AMD moved to 7nm Zen 2 architecture in 2019, which means Intel is already a few years behind. AMD is also on track to release the 5nm Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs later this year.

At CES 2022, Intel’s executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group Gregory Bryant confirmed that Raptor Lake is on track. While we don’t have a specific time frame as to when Raptor Lake will make its way to the retail market, we think it’ll arrive towards the end of 2022. Perhaps around the same time as AMD’s Ryzen 7000 Raphael Zen 4 chips?

Intel’s Alder Lake chips have already sent huge waves in the computing space with their performance. As we mentioned in our Intel Alder Lake review, the new chips offer a significant gen-on-gen performance improvement to trounce the competing Ryzen chips. We expect an incremental upgrade for Raptor Lake chips, but it’ll be interesting to see how they’ll compete with the new Ryzen 5nm Zen 4 at the time to become our pick for the best gaming CPU.